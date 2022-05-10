Midday Report: Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Shares Down on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TNDM - Market Data & News Trade

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) has dropped $1.74 (2.51%) and is currently sitting at $68.15, as of 12:15:28 est on May 10.

445,121 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 28.94% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 43.09% over the last 30 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

