Midday Report: Tactile Systems (TCMD) Trades Lower April 4

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) lost 5.40% Monday.

As of 12:16:37 est, Tactile Systems is currently sitting at $20.46 and has fallen $1.16 so far today.

Tactile Systems has moved 3.91% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 12.98% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Tactile Systems Technology Inc

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that its solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

