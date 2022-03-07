Financial Markets by TradingView

Midday Report: Sysco (SYY) Trades Lower March 7

Shares of Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) moved 7.71% Monday.

As of 12:23:25 est, Sysco  sits at $78.57 and has moved $6.55  per share.

Sysco has moved 7.87% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 8.80% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Sysco Corp.

ysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion.

