Midday Report: Syros (SYRS) Shares Down on June 13

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 8.35% Monday.

As of 12:13:11 est, Syros sits at $0.94 and has fallen $0.086 so far today.

Syros has moved 14.58% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 68.40% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RAR? agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases.

