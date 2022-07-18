Midday Report: Synchronoss (SNCR) Trades Higher July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNCR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) climbed 13.04% Monday.

As of 12:09:51 est, Synchronoss is currently sitting at $1.30 and has risen $0.15 per share.

Synchronoss has moved 2.68% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 52.87% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Synchronoss Technologies Inc

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses.

