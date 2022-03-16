Midday Report: Superior of Companies. (SGC) Trades Higher March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGC - Market Data & News Trade

Superior Group of Companies Inc.. (NASDAQ: SGC) shares are up 5.63%, or $0.98 per share, as on 12:06:35 est today. After Opening the Day at $17.63, 7,707 shares of Superior of Companies. have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $18.39 and $17.42.

Already the company has moved YTD 20.16%.

Superior of Companies. is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Superior of Companies. visit the company profile.

About Superior Group of Companies Inc..

Superior Group of Companies™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help its customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. Superior Group provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

