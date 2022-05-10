Midday Report: Superior of Companies. (SGC) Shares Fall for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGC - Market Data & News Trade

Superior Group of Companies Inc.. (NASDAQ: SGC) has dropped $0.65 (4.27%) and sits at $14.80, as of 12:09:45 est on May 10.

28,703 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 6.85% over the last 5 days and shares lost 12.37% over the last 30 days.

Superior of Companies. is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Superior of Companies. visit the company profile.

About Superior Group of Companies Inc..

Superior Group of Companies™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help its customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. Superior Group provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

To get more information on Superior Group of Companies Inc.. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Superior Group of Companies Inc..'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering