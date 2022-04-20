Midday Report: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Trades Higher April 20

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares are up 2.89%, or $1.29 per share, as on 12:15:49 est today. Opening the day at $44.79, 335,164 shares of Super Micro Computer exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $46.86 and $44.77.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 1.59%.

Super Micro Computer is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Super Micro Computer Inc

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

