Midday Report: Sun Life, (SLF) Shares Fall for April 22

Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) shares have fallen 2.25%, or $1.215 per share, as on 12:17:15 est today. Since opening at $53.76, 245,957 shares of Sun Life, have been traded today and the stock has traded between $53.74 and $52.80.

Already this year the company is down 2.05%.

Sun Life, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Sun Life Financial, Inc.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysiaand Bermuda. As of September 30, 2020, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of C$1,186 billion.

