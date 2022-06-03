Midday Report: Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Trades Lower June 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNCY - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) is trading 5.68% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:18:26 est, was $20.55. Sun Country Airlines dropped $1.24 over the previous day’s close.

307,735 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Sun Country Airlines has a YTD change of 19.89%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ('VFR') passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

