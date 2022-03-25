Midday Report: Sumo Logic (SUMO) Trades Lower March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SUMO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ: SUMO) is trading 3.67% down.

The latest price, as of 12:18:08 est, was $11.31. Sumo Logic has moved $0.43 so far today.

279,174 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Sumo Logic has moved YTD 13.50%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sumo Logic visit the company profile.

About Sumo Logic Inc

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-based log management and analytics services. The Company enables enterprises to collect and analyze machine data from virtual sources that include servers, virtualization and security infrastructure, network devices, custom applications, and databases. Sumo Logic serves customers worldwide.

To get more information on Sumo Logic Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sumo Logic Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles