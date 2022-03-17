Midday Report: Summit Materials (SUM) Trades Higher March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SUM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Summit Materials Inc - Class A (NYSE: SUM) is trading 2.29% up.

The latest price, as of 12:16:29 est, was $32.00. Summit Materials has climbed $0.72 in trading today.

258,607 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Summit Materials has a YTD change of 21.82%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Summit Materials visit the company profile.

About Summit Materials Inc - Class A

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

