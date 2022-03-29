Midday Report: Streamline Health, (STRM) Trades Higher March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STRM - Market Data & News Trade

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) shares climbed 3.73%, or $0.06 per share, as on 12:15:50 est today. Since opening at $1.63, 2,782 shares of Streamline Health, have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $1.68 and $1.63.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 8.05%.

Streamline Health, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Streamline Health Solutions, Inc

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Its eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improved financial performance across the enterprise. The company shares a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, its clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient.

