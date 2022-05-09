Midday Report: Stratasys (SSYS) Falls on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSYS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) are down 4.45% Monday.

As of 12:15:57 est, Stratasys sits at $18.92 and dropped $0.87 per share in trading so far.

Stratasys has moved 9.98% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 20.09% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Stratasys Ltd

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

