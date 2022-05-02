Midday Report: Store Capital (STOR) Trades Lower May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STOR - Market Data & News Trade

Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR) has lost $0.82 (2.88%) and is currently sitting at $27.67, as of 12:21:51 est on May 2.

1,700,993 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 4.34% over the last 5 days and shares fell 3.86% over the last 30 days.

Store Capital anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Store Capital Corp

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

