Midday Report: StoneCo (STNE) Trades Lower May 11

StoneCo Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: STNE) has dropped $0.32 (4.07%) and sits at $7.50, as of 12:12:19 est on May 11.

4,461,374 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 18.46% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 28.61% over the last 30 days.

StoneCo is set to release earnings on 2022-05-31.

About StoneCo Ltd - Class A

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

