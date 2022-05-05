Midday Report: StoneCo (STNE) Falls on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STNE - Market Data & News Trade

Today StoneCo Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: STNE) is trading 10.01% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:21:39 est, was $8.96. StoneCo has moved $1 over the previous day’s close.

5,129,548 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, StoneCo has a YTD change of 40.75%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-31.

About StoneCo Ltd - Class A

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

