Midday Report: Stitch Fix (SFIX) Gains on May 25

Today Stitch Fix Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SFIX) is trading 5.93% up.

The latest price, as of 12:10:34 est, was $7.50. Stitch Fix has risen $0.42 over the previous day’s close.

1,560,093 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Stitch Fix has moved YTD 62.58%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-06.

About Stitch Fix Inc - Class A

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms.

