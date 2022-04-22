Midday Report: Stifel (SF) Falls on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SF - Market Data & News Trade

Today Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is trading 1.72% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:15:48 est, was $66.15. Stifel has fallen $1.16 in trading today.

106,403 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Stifel has moved YTD 3.72%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Stifel Financial Corp.

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $100 billion across more than 140 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies - private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market - in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

