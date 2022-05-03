Midday Report: Stewart Information Services (STC) Gains on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STC - Market Data & News Trade

Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) shares moved 3.92%, or $2.015 per share, as on 12:18:26 est today. After Opening the Day at $52.09, 76,298 shares of Stewart Information Services exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $53.61 and $51.68.

Already this year the company is down 35.10%.

Stewart Information Services expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Stewart Information Services Corp.

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, Stewart offers the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Stewart believes in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

