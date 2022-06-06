Midday Report: Sterling (SBT) Shares Down on June 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sterling Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SBT) is trading 10.54% down.

The latest price, as of 12:10:16 est, was $5.97. Sterling dropped $0.7 so far today.

66,474 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Sterling has a YTD change of 15.48%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sterling visit the company profile.

About Sterling Bancorp Inc

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Sterling offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan.

To get more information on Sterling Bancorp Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sterling Bancorp Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles