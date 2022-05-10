Midday Report: Stepan (SCL) Trades Lower May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCL - Market Data & News Trade

Today Stepan Co. (NYSE: SCL) is trading 3.07% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:08:56 est, was $101.49. Stepan has moved $3.21 over the previous day’s close.

21,966 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Stepan has moved YTD 15.52%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Stepan Co.

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.

