Midday Report: Starwood Property (STWD) Shares Down on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STWD - Market Data & News Trade

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) has lost $0.64 (2.72%) and is currently sitting at $23.03, as of 12:16:11 est on May 9.

1,318,916 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 3.02% over the last 5 days and shares gained 0.77% over the last 30 days.

Starwood Property expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Starwood Property visit the company profile.

About Starwood Property Trust Inc

Starwood Property Trust is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $65 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets.

To get more information on Starwood Property Trust Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Starwood Property Trust Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering