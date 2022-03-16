Midday Report: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Trades Higher March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SWK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) moved 3.32% Wednesday.

As of 12:13:37 est, Stanley Black & Decker is currently sitting at $150.44 and has climbed $4.84 per share.

Stanley Black & Decker has moved 10.05% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 22.34% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Stanley Black & Decker visit the company profile.

About Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

To get more information on Stanley Black & Decker Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Stanley Black & Decker Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles