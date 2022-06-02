Midday Report: Staar Surgical (STAA) Shares Up on June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STAA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA) is trading 5.32% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:09:51 est, was $68.32. Staar Surgical has moved $3.47 so far today.

124,606 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Staar Surgical has moved YTD 28.59%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Staar Surgical Co.

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or 'ICL', which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland.

