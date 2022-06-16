Midday Report: Spruce (SPRB) Falls on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPRB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) moved 7.81% Thursday.

As of 12:11:46 est, Spruce sits at $1.47 and has moved $0.125 per share.

Spruce has moved 19.40% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 64.13% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Spruce Biosciences Inc

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years. Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess, representing 3-5% of females with PCOS (estimated to be 150,000 to 200,000 patients in the United States).

