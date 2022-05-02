Midday Report: Spotify (SPOT) Trades Higher May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange spot - Market Data & News Trade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has climbed $5.24 (5.16%) and sits at $107.31, as of 12:21:14 est on May 2.

892,218 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 7.77% over the last 5 days and shares fell 33.86% over the last 30 days.

Spotify is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Spotify visit the company profile.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

