Midday Report: Spotify (SPOT) Falls on June 10

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) fell 6.95% Friday.

As of 12:11:51 est, Spotify is currently sitting at $103.98 and has moved $7.775 per share in trading so far.

Spotify has moved 12.87% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 52.17% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

