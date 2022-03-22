Midday Report: Spok (SPOK) Trades Higher March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPOK - Market Data & News Trade

Today Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPOK) is trading 2.48% up.

The latest price, as of 12:12:37 est, was $8.25. Spok has moved $0.2 in trading today.

49,306 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Spok has a YTD change of 10.50%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Spok Holdings Inc

Spok Holdings, Inc. is a two-way wireless Internet messaging and wireless information company that operates offices and company-owned stores across the United States. The Company provides local, regional, and nationwide wireless messaging and information services to customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

