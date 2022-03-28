Midday Report: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Trades Lower March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STXB - Market Data & News Trade

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: STXB) has fallen $0.65 (2.36%) and sits at $26.87, as of 12:06:18 est on March 28.

13,964 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 3.30% over the last 5 days and shares fell 4.09% over the last 30 days.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares expects its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc

Spirit of Texas Bank provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 37 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas.

