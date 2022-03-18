Midday Report: Spire (SR) Trades Lower March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) lost 2.33% Friday.

As of 12:14:39 est, Spire sits at $65.70 and has fallen $1.57 per share.

Spire has moved 6.30% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 4.32% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Spire Inc.

Spire is a growing, financially strong natural gas company with five gas utilities, serving 1.7 million homes and businesses across Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri, making it the 5th largest publicly traded natural gas company. Spire's Natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. Spire is committed to transforming the business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation.

