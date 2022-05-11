Midday Report: Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Trades Higher May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SOHO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ: SOHO) is trading 6.29% up.

The latest price, as of 12:05:35 est, was $1.77. Sotherly Hotels has risen $0.105 over the previous day’s close.

29,591 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Sotherly Hotels has moved YTD 20.10%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Sotherly Hotels Inc

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

