Midday Report: Solitario Zinc (XPL) Shares Up on April 20

Today Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSE: XPL) is trading 2.44% up.

The latest price, as of 12:11:34 est, was $0.84. Solitario Zinc has moved $0.02 so far today.

23,099 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Solitario Zinc has a YTD change of 64.03%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Solitario Zinc Corp

Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American and on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.2 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$7.9 million.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

