Midday Report: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile (SQM) Shares Up on May 11

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. - ADR (NYSE: SQM) shares climbed 5.52%, or $4.11 per share, as on 12:11:37 est today. Opening the day at $74.46, 843,111 shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $79.21 and $74.33.

So far this year the company is up 47.88%.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile is set to release earnings on 2022-05-18.

About Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. - ADR

SQM is a global company that develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. Holding leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets, we produce high-quality products to meet the dynamic and changing requirements of our customers. We work every day to build a culture of excellence by encouraging and promoting creativity, agility and innovation in the workplace and ensuring equality of opportunities, inclusion and diversity. We will continue to create value for all of our stakeholders through responsible management of natural resources, sustainable expansion projects and improvement of our existing operations, with a focus on minimizing our environmental impacts by reducing our carbon, energy and water footprints and working together with our shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and communities.

