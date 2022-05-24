Midday Report: Snap (SNAP) Shares Fall for May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNAP - Market Data & News Trade

Snap Inc - Class A (NYSE: SNAP) shares have fallen 40.14%, or $9.02 per share, as on 12:12:18 est today. Opening the day at $14.51, 167,428,817 shares of Snap have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $14.57 and $13.10.

This year the company has moved YTD 52.22%.

Snap expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Snap Inc - Class A

Snap Inc. is a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents its greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. The company contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

