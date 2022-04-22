Midday Report: SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Shares Fall for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SITE - Market Data & News Trade

Today SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) is trading 2.61% down.

The latest price, as of 12:16:09 est, was $145.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply dropped $3.905 so far today.

70,671 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a YTD change of 38.23%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

