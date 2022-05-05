Midday Report: Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Falls on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) lost 4.27% Thursday.

As of 12:15:28 est, Simpson Manufacturing is currently sitting at $105.47 and has moved $4.68 per share in trading so far.

Simpson Manufacturing has moved 0.22% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 20.77% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials.

