Midday Report: Similarweb (SMWB) Trades Lower March 31

Today Similarweb Ltd (NYSE: SMWB) is trading 2.88% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:17:17 est, was $12.90. Similarweb has moved $0.38 so far today.

17,288 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Similarweb has moved YTD 26.30%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Similarweb Ltd

Similarweb provides a leading platform for digital intelligence, delivering a trusted, comprehensive and detailed view of the digital world that empowers its customers to be competitive in their markets. Its proprietary technology analyzes billions of digital interactions and transactions every day, covering millions of websites and apps, and turns these digital signals into actionable insights. With its platform, everyone from business leaders, strategy teams, analysts, marketers, category managers, salespeople and investors can quickly and efficiently discover the best business opportunities, identify potential competitive threats and make critical decisions to capture market share and grow revenues.

