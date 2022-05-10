Midday Report: Signature Bank (SBNY) Falls on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBNY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) moved 3.20% Tuesday.

As of 12:12:17 est, Signature Bank sits at $212.70 and has fallen $7.04 per share in trading so far.

Signature Bank has moved 17.24% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 31.70% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Signature Bank visit the company profile.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank's private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

To get more information on Signature Bank and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Signature Bank's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering