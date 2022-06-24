Midday Report: Sigilon (SGTX) Falls on June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGTX - Market Data & News Trade

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGTX) has lost $0.0668 (6.42%) and sits at $0.96, as of 12:05:23 est on June 24.

47,611 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 22.34% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 34.72% over the last 30 days.

Sigilon is set to release earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sigilon visit the company profile.

About Sigilon Therapeutics Inc

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal disorders and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

To get more information on Sigilon Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sigilon Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles