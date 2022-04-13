Midday Report: Sify (SIFY) Shares Climb for April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIFY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited - ADR (NASDAQ: SIFY) moved 2.20% Wednesday.

As of 12:14:44 est, Sify is currently sitting at $3.02 and has risen $0.065 per share.

Sify has moved 4.59% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 8.36% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Sify Technologies Limited - ADR

Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of the company's solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid, and small-sized businesses.

