Midday Report: Shopify (SHOP) Trades Higher May 2

Shopify Inc - Class A (NYSE: SHOP) has gained $18.69 (4.38%) and is currently sitting at $442.88, as of 12:20:12 est on May 2.

1,978,441 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 7.21% over the last 5 days and shares lost 38.41% over the last 30 days.

Shopify expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Shopify visit the company profile.

About Shopify Inc - Class A

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, PepsiCo, Staples and many more.

