Midday Report: Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Trades Lower June 13

Shift4 Payments Inc - Class A (NYSE: FOUR) shares moved 12.41%, or $4.9 per share, as on 11:56:24 est today. Since opening at $37.51, 733,802 shares of Shift4 Payments exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $38.01 and $34.37.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 31.83%.

Shift4 Payments expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Shift4 Payments Inc - Class A

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

