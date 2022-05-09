Midday Report: Shift (SFT) Falls on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SFT - Market Data & News Trade

Shift Technologies Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SFT) shares lost 8.48%, or $0.1 per share, as on 12:14:43 est today. Since opening the day at $1.12, 1,145,299 shares of Shift have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $1.12 and $1.06.

Already this year the company is down 65.40%.

Shift anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Shift Technologies Inc - Class A

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership.

