Midday Report: Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Falls on June 16

Seritage Growth Properties - Class A (NYSE: SRG) shares lost 8.51%, or $0.515 per share, as on 12:18:05 est today. Since opening at $5.87, 482,978 shares of Seritage Growth Properties have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $5.88 and $5.43.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 54.41%.

Seritage Growth Properties anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Seritage Growth Properties - Class A

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 158 wholly-owned properties and 25 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 26.5 million square feet of space across 41 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create long-term value for shareholders by realizing the value of the Company's portfolio through re-leasing, redevelopment, formation of strategic partnerships or other bespoke solutions.

