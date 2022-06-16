Midday Report: Sensata (ST) Falls on June 16

Today Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) is trading 6.17% down.

The latest price, as of 12:18:35 est, was $41.53. Sensata dropped $2.73 so far today.

238,418 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Sensata has moved YTD 28.13%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sensata visit the company profile.

About Sensata Technologies Holding Plc

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 12 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.

To get more information on Sensata Technologies Holding Plc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sensata Technologies Holding Plc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles