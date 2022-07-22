Midday Report: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Shares Fall for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EYES - Market Data & News Trade

Today Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) is trading 5.56% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:50:15 est, was $2.04. Second Sight Medical Products dropped $0.12 in trading today.

66,343 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Second Sight Medical Products has a YTD change of 32.52%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Second Sight Medical Products Inc

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) develops, manufactures and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals. The Company's headquarters are in Los Angeles, California.

