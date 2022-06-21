Midday Report: SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Shares Up on June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMHI - Market Data & News Trade

Today SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE: SMHI) is trading 5.60% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:09:11 est, was $6.79. SEACOR Marine has climbed $0.36 so far today.

40,598 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, SEACOR Marine has a YTD change of 89.12%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc

SEACOR Marine is among the leading providers of global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine currently operates a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists.

