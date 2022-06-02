Midday Report: Scienjoy (SJ) Shares Climb for June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SJ - Market Data & News Trade

Scienjoy Holding Corporation - Class A (NASDAQ: SJ) shares climbed 7.56%, or $0.17 per share, as on 12:05:52 est today. After Opening the Day at $2.17, 460,820 shares of Scienjoy have been traded today and the stock has traded between $2.44 and $2.07.

So far this year the company is down 60.39%.

Scienjoy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-22.

About Scienjoy Holding Corporation - Class A

Founded in 2011, Scienjoy is a leading mobile live streaming platform in China, and its core mission is to build a live streaming service matrix that delivers pleasant experience to users. With more than 243 million registered users, Scienjoy currently operates four brands of live streaming platforms, consisting of: Showself, Lehai, Haixiu, and BeeLive (including Mifeng, BeeLive Chinese version, and BeeLive International for international markets). Scienjoy adopts multi-platform operation strategies and is committed to providing high quality and value-added services for users with innovative thinking. Based on the in-depth understanding and research of the live streaming industry and user behavior, Scienjoy is devoted to building a second life world in which the virtual world and the reality are integrated within the live streaming scenario, deeply integrating the industry through diversified live broadcasting scenarios, and empowering the industry by building a content-rich and vibrant Live Streaming Full Ecosystem.

