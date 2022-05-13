Midday Report: Sarepta (SRPT) Shares Up on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRPT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) is trading 5.98% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:10:24 est, was $66.97. Sarepta has risen $3.785 so far today.

274,387 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Sarepta has a YTD change of 29.73%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

